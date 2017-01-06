Packers make push for sell-out of playoff game versus Giants - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers make push for sell-out of playoff game versus Giants

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers seem to be working harder than normal to generate excitement for Sunday's game against the Giants.
    One reason for that: tickets are still available.
    The Packers are encouraging people to snap up the remaining seats.
    Team officials know it's going to be cold, so they have ways to heat people up.
    One is a new concession stand offering, the "Lam-Bowl."
    It's three pounds of cheese curds, sausage, tater tots and spicy peppers.
    Of course, the team also has plenty of warm apparel it's selling.
    Fans at the pro shop say they're planning on wearing plenty of layers for Sunday's game.

