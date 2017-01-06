Consumer protection warns of auto warranty robocalls - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Consumer protection warns of auto warranty robocalls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin consumer protection officials say they're getting complaints about robocalls with high pressure pitches for auto warranty sales.
    DATCP says automated phone calls about vehicle "warranties" are typically sales pitches for extended service contracts.
    Officials advise you watch for unsolicited phone calls that are vague about who they are and what they are selling or those that aggressively try to push products and services.

