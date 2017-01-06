Flight from Milwaukee to Ft. Lauderdale canceled due to shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flight from Milwaukee to Ft. Lauderdale canceled due to shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The deadly shooting at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida grounded all flights to the area, including those from General Mitchell International airport in Milwaukee.

Deputies were on hand at the airport Friday.

One family had their flight to Ft. Lauderdale canceled.  They say they feel safe flying out of Milwaukee and had no concerns about getting on a plane.

"I guess I feel comfortable because it's like my home, I've been in this airport so many times. So I'm not unfamiliar with it. I don't feel that uncomfortable, but it is scary," passenger Zoe Costomiris told WISN.

Airport officials in Milwaukee say they have "robust" security plans in place, but declined to make that information public.

