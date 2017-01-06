Video shows truck going over Milwaukee bridge

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Newly-released video shows the moment when a truck flew off the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on December 19, 2016.

The driver, 27 year old Chris Weber of Delavan, was killed.

Weber loses control, over corrects, and then drives into the snow bank and over the wall., landing nearly 100 feet on pavement below.