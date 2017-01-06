Behind Cogan's two-goal performance, #1 Badgers roll past Lindenwood

The Warhawks completed their conference opening weekend with a four game sweep over UW La Crosse after a 4-3 win and a 6-2 win on Sunday at Prucha Field.More >>
Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.More >>
With a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters, Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional.More >>
Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward. Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.More >>
NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Justin Rose's late run has him tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia heading into the final round of the Masters.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
You can spend $20,000 or more on roof replacement. If you take on this major investment, the last thing you need is a contractor who’ll rip you off, so it’s important to know about the three most common roofing scams.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
NASA astronaut, Jeff Williams, returned to his hometown of Winter, Wisconsin Thursday to share his experience on the International Space Station with the community.More >>
Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
