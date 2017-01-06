Behind Cogan's two-goal performance, #1 Badgers roll past Linden - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Behind Cogan's two-goal performance, #1 Badgers roll past Lindenwood

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Thanks to a pair of goals from sophomore Sam Cogan, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team defeated Lindenwood, 5-1, on Friday night at the Lindenwood Ice Arena.

Cogan was one of four Badgers (18-2-1) to light the lamp, joining junior Annie Pankowski, senior Mellissa Channell and junior Baylee Wellhausen. Pankowski and freshman Alexis Mauermann each recorded two assists in UW’s first game of 2017.

Freshman Nikki Cece stopped 10 of the 11 Lindenwood (4-13-2) shots she faced to earn her fourth career victory in net.

UW and Lindenwood wrap up their non-conference series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

