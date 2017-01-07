Madison Police arrest three juveniles in recent West Towne Mall purse robberies

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Police have arrested three suspects in a recent string of purse-snatching robberies on the city's west side.

In an incident report Friday night, Lt. Kelly Donahue says three male teens, ages 15, 15 and 16, were taken into custody and charged with various counts of strong armed robbery.

The suspects were wanted for three recent thefts in the parking lot of the West Towne Mall. Two incidents, one on Wednesday January 4th and the other on December 23rd, happened after two women got into their cars. Each time, the victims told police their purses were stolen by young men who'd opened their unlocked passenger doors doors and grabbed their belongings.

The third incident took place on the afternoon of December 30th when a 66-year-old Middleton woman's purse was pulled from her hand as she walked on the mall's sidewalk, near Chick-fil-A.

Lt. Donahue says there were additional charges for each of the suspects:

The first suspect fled from officers when he was taken into custody and made threats to the officer and the officer's family. He is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and making threats to a law enforcement officer.



The second suspect, in addition to the robbery charge, also faces identify theft charges.

The third suspect faces charges of felony theft from a person, possession of THC in a school zone and resisting arrest.

All three juveniles were transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. Their names are not being released because of their ages.