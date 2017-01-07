UW Women's Hockey Team invites fans to two events

The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams. The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday.More >>
The Warhawks completed their conference opening weekend with a four game sweep over UW La Crosse after a 4-3 win and a 6-2 win on Sunday at Prucha Field.More >>
Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.More >>
With a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters, Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional.More >>
Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward. Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.More >>
NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Justin Rose's late run has him tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia heading into the final round of the Masters.More >>
