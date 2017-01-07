UW Women's Hockey Team invites fans to two events

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger Women's Hockey Team is having a hot season this year. The women have a few opportunities for you to see them in person over the next few days.

Sunday, January 8 the team will be at Vilas Park in Madison for an outdoor skate from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free. Skate rentals and concessions are available for a fee. The women will be available for pictures and autographs.

Next Saturday, January 14 is the hockey team's Fill the Bowl game. They will be taking on St. Cloud State at the Kohl Center. Reserved tickets are $1 and can be purchased online. All fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item with them to the game to benefit the Community Action Coalition. While this is the fifth year for Fill the Bowl, this year's event is the first since the 2013-2014 season when the Badgers broke the NCAA women's hockey single-game attendance record with a crowd of 13,573 fans.

The Wisconsin Women's Hockey team is among the top in the nation right now with an 18-2-1 record. They are the nation's top-scoring team, averaging nearly four goals per game. They are also the country's top defensive team, allowing only one goal per game.