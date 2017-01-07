Fitchburg purse snatching sends woman to hospital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg purse snatching sends woman to hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police say a purse snatching victim is expected to be okay after the people who robbed her shot her with pepper spray. 

In a news release today, police say the 28-year-old victim was sitting in a parked car in front of the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on Fitchrona Road when the robbery happened around 3:00 this morning. 

The woman was approached by three women who asked to use her cell phone. The suspects sprayed the victim, took her purse and fled the area in a black car. 

The woman was taken to the hospital, was treated and later released.

Police continue to investigate.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.