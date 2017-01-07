Fitchburg purse snatching sends woman to hospital

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police say a purse snatching victim is expected to be okay after the people who robbed her shot her with pepper spray.

In a news release today, police say the 28-year-old victim was sitting in a parked car in front of the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on Fitchrona Road when the robbery happened around 3:00 this morning.

The woman was approached by three women who asked to use her cell phone. The suspects sprayed the victim, took her purse and fled the area in a black car.

The woman was taken to the hospital, was treated and later released.

Police continue to investigate.