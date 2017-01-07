Only on 27 News: Charleston, SC Fire Captain speaks in Baraboo about losing nine men during 2007 sofa warehouse fire

BARABOO (WKOW) -- More than 100 firefighters from 16 different Wisconsin departments packed a U-W Baraboo auditorium Saturday.

It was a rare opportunity to hear how a Charleston, SC firefighter survived one of the worst fire disasters since 9/11: The Sofa Warehouse fire of 2007.

Dr. David Griffin at the time was an fire engineer who has now become the Charleston department's captain. He says he's made it his mission to go out to agencies across North America and talk about safety and accountability.

"Unfortunately, I was born to tell the story," Dr. Griffin says about the calling. "I'm gonna keep doing that, no matter how hard it is for me. If I don't do it, I'm afraid it's gonna keep happening and I can't sleep at night," he added.

He saw nine of his men die. Telling their stories helps the firefighter get to the heart of the safety and risk taking.

"It's not fun for me to tell you what we, what I did wrong, but I do this for a reason," Dr. Griffin told the packed audience while pointing to a white board inked with the names of the fallen firefighters.

Baraboo Captain Tim Luger says the message is tough to hear, but important to remind his department to not take unnecessary risks and make sure safety is their top priority.

"We're fortunate to have a guy like this who has lived through it and has suffered through it in Charleston -- hopefully we won't have to live through it," Captain Luger said.

Captain Luger says the talk gives his firefighters a better idea of how to be brave.

"We want everyone to go home, so that we're trained well enough to make that happen," he said.

Learn more about Dr. Griffin and his best-selling novel on the fire tragedy, here: