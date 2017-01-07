WI Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require high schools in Wisconsin to test students for drugs if their parents request it.

Some legislators and school administrators resisted a proposal from Rep. Joel Kleefisch last year for statewide random drug testing of students participating in extracurricular activities or parking a vehicle on school property.

Kleefisch says his proposal would require testing only if parents asked for it. The Oconomowoc Republican says he'll introduce the bill in the Assembly in the next two months. He says it's a way to combat increased heroin and other illegal drug use without mandating random testing.

Kleefisch envisions a minimally invasive testing process using hair samples. School administrators say they want a voice on any drug testing that could become law.