WI Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WI Proposal: Parents could ask for students to be drug tested

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would require high schools in Wisconsin to test students for drugs if their parents request it.

Some legislators and school administrators resisted a proposal from Rep. Joel Kleefisch last year for statewide random drug testing of students participating in extracurricular activities or parking a vehicle on school property.

Kleefisch says his proposal would require testing only if parents asked for it. The Oconomowoc  Republican says he'll introduce the bill in the Assembly in the next two months. He says it's a way to combat increased heroin and other illegal drug use without mandating random testing.

Kleefisch envisions a minimally invasive testing process using hair samples. School administrators say they want a voice on any drug testing that could become law.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.