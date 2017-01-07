Fitchburg police respond to shots fired call early Saturday

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Some Fitchburg residents likely were awakened by gunshots early Saturday morning.

A police news advisory Saturday says officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to callers who said they'd heard gunfire in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane.

They searched the area and found unspecified evidence that a weapon had been fired, but didn't find any victims or property damage.

Witnesses told police the gunfire was directed at a white car that was in the area.

Their investigation continues.