Fitchburg police respond to shots fired call early Saturday

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
FITCHBURG (WKOW) --  Some Fitchburg residents likely were awakened by gunshots early Saturday morning. 

A police news advisory Saturday says officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to callers who said they'd heard gunfire in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane.

They searched the area and found unspecified evidence that a weapon had been fired, but didn't find any victims or property damage.

Witnesses told police the gunfire was directed at a white car that was in the area. 

Their investigation continues. 

