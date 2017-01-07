Carbon monoxide sickens 19 players after women's hockey game

Donald McClean tells 27 News his step son, 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, is angry with politicians and police, and could carry out harm.More >>
The manhunt continues for Joseph Jakubowski as investigators intensify their search efforts.
Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe as a manhunt continues in the Rock County area.
Authorities cleared an "active scene" Friday night near the intersection of Sanns and Davenport streets in Rhinelander, in what they are calling a "medical situation."
Police in Madison are investigating robberies at two Madison Subway restaurants that do not appear to be connected.
Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 on Monday night.
The Green Bay Packers' preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams. The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday.
The Warhawks completed their conference opening weekend with a four game sweep over UW La Crosse after a 4-3 win and a 6-2 win on Sunday at Prucha Field.
Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
With a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters, Sergio Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional.
Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward. Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.
NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth.
The Wisconsin women's softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.
The Wisconsin women's softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.
Prosecutors filed nine felony charges, including two counts of second degree reckless homicide, against the Stoughton man accused of causing a crash that killed two people.
The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death on Eau Claire's northwest side.
Police are now saying that it was an officer involved shooting that killed a person in Eau Claire.
Firefighters responded to the house at 634 South Main around 12:30 to find a lot of smoke coming from the back of the building.
Madison's new median law takes effect next week as the city looks to stop people from standing and asking for money in street medians.
As people in Janesville deal with SWAT teams and extra officers combing the streets during a days-long manhunt, they're showing their support for those working around the clock to keep them safe.
More than 100 people got out near Lake Mendota with their dogs on Sunday for the 9th annual Canine Campus Crawl.
Officers fired beanbag rounds at a man who barricaded himself inside a room at UW Hospital Saturday evening.
Janesville area restaurants spent Friday night serving more than 150 sworn to protect and serve.
A 59-year-old Shullsburg man has been killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle near Benton Township Sunday morning.
Some one hundred soldiers from Janesville were among those sick and starving prisoners who were forced to walk in what's since been called the Bataan Death March in Japan 75 years ago this weekend.
