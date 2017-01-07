Air search begins for missing Beloit man

BELOIT (WKOW) -- An air search began Saturday for a missing Beloit man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.



Wisconsin State Patrol officials and members of the National Guard are helping look for Stuart Austin, 84, who was last seen in Madison leaving Triangle Super Services on Milwaukee Street.



Investigators say the aerial search can help pinpoint things a ground search can miss.



"From the air you have a little bit better vantage point," says Inspector Derek Shutte, with WSP. "You can see some things and then maybe radio down to a ground car to say, 'Hey here's where I am; here's what I see; is it what I think it is; is it the car we're looking for?'"



A Silver Alert has been issued to help find Austin. He drives an off-white, 2013 Lincoln MKZ and is hard of hearing. If you see him, you should call 911 or the Town of Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-2984.