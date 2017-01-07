Jazz event supports local jail chaplains - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jazz event supports local jail chaplains

MONONA (WKOW) -- An organization in Dane County is celebrating 50 years with special events all year long.

Jazz for the Jail, held at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Monona Saturday night, is the first this year for Madison Area Jail Ministry. The group's chaplains visit inmates at the Dane County Jail, helping people of any denomination better understand their faith. 

The event, including jazz music and and art exhibit with works from local inmates, is a fundraiser but also an awareness campaign.

"To highlight this fairly-invisible ministry, to bring awareness to who we are and what we do, and to increase our support base so we can continue to provide spiritual care for people inside of the jail," says Christa Fisher, chaplain for the men at Dane County Jail.

Madison Area Jail Ministry also helps struggling inmates by providing supplies like glasses, socks and stamped envelopes.

