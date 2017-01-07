College Hockey: Badgers Sweep Michigan State

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (10-7-1, 3-1-0-0 Big Ten) got a pair of goals from sophomore captain Luke Kunin, who played his first game since returning from the World Junior Championship, and a 23 save performance from sophomore goaltender Matt Jurusik, who made his first start since Nov. 19 because of an injury, to capture a 5-1 victory over Michigan State (4-13-1, 0-4-0-0 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Next action for Wisconsin is a home series against Minnesota starting on January 20, at 7p.m. from the Kohl Center.

(UW Athletics contributed to this article.)