Women get ready for national day of action event in Madison

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Local members of a national organization for women known as "NOW" are getting ready for their upcoming march on Madison.

Coordinators say money brought in at a fundraiser at a home in Middleton Saturday will be used for equipment rentals, permit fees, and other items for the upcoming event.

The march is a way for women and others to exercise their rights and show solidarity as the nation gets ready for a political transition.



"We think it's critical to show our friends, people who are afraid their rights are going to be taken away with this new administration, that their neighbors, their peers here in Madison stand with them in solidarity, and support them," says organizer Lindsay Lemmer.

NOW organizers say any extra money will be donated to a Wisconsin organization supporting equality and inclusion.

The march is set for January 21st at noon on Library Mall, at the same time as a larger event in Washington, DC.

POLITICO reports the march grew out of a Facebook group planning to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s election the day after he’s sworn in. Over 100,000 people said, at that time, that they would participate in the march.

National Park Service records show it's set to start at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the White House on Jan. 21.

The march is one of many planned protests and events surrounding the inauguration. Other groups that applied for permits on Inauguration Day include the March for Life Education and Defense Fund 2017, requesting a permit for the National Mall to “march for life, to build a culture of Life on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade.” The application said it anticipates 50,000 people will attend.