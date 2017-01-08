Recipe: Homemade chicken Parmesan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Personal chef Pierre Abarca has a recipe for chicken Parmesan that can keep you warm on a cold winter day.
Watch the video above for a demonstration with Savanna Tomei on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend. You can even contact Chef Pierre, who also teaches cooking lessons, on his website by clicking here.
INGREDIENTS
Your favorite store-bought or homemade marinara
2 cups dry panko
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 teaspoons dried oregano
½ cup flour
3 eggs, beaten
4 medium (2 pounds) chicken breasts
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
? cup canola oil
8 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
Thinly sliced basil leaves, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
Make the chicken Parmesan: In a small bowl, whisk together the panko bread crumbs with ¼ cup of the grated Parmesan and the dried oregano. Transfer to a shallow dish, such as a pie plate. Transfer the flour and the beaten eggs to shallow dishes as well, then line up the 3 dishes next to each other in the order of flour, eggs and bread crumbs.
Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. One by one, dredge the chicken breasts in flour, followed by egg and panko, making sure to completely coat each breast. Place chicken breasts on a plate until ready to fry.
Preheat the oven to 375° and spread half of the marinara in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, then set aside. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the canola oil over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken breasts, turning once, until golden brown, 5 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the prepared pan, then nestle them into the marinara sauce. Pour the remaining half of the marinara sauce over the middle of each breast, making sure to not completely cover all of the breasts with marinara sauce. Layer the mozzarella and sprinkle the remaining Parmesan on top.
Bake until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°, 25 to 30 minutes. Turn the oven to broil and bake until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Garnish with basil and serve.
