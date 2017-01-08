Recipe: Homemade chicken Parmesan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Personal chef Pierre Abarca has a recipe for chicken Parmesan that can keep you warm on a cold winter day.

Watch the video above for a demonstration with Savanna Tomei on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend. You can even contact Chef Pierre, who also teaches cooking lessons, on his website by clicking here.

INGREDIENTS

Your favorite store-bought or homemade marinara

2 cups dry panko

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ cup flour

3 eggs, beaten

4 medium (2 pounds) chicken breasts

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

? cup canola oil

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

Thinly sliced basil leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS