Fitchburg grocery store robbed by young man on foot

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are looking for a young man who entered a grocery store and took cash from a drawer in the customer service area.

Officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday to the Pick-n-Save grocery store at 3010 Cahill Main for a report of a robbery.

Witnesses say the juvenile male wearing a red sweatshirt and a stocking cap entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the scene. A Madison Police K9 unit was brought in to track the suspect but police did not find the youth.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.