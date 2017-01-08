Two Illinois men arrested for beating up, robbing man in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two Illinois men arrested for beating up, robbing man in Madison

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old man was treated at the hospital after he was beaten up and robbed of his cell phone near the U-W campus. 

Madison police responded to the 400 block of Hawthorne Court about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the victim was approached from behind by two men. Police say they stole his cell phone after punching him in the face several times and knocking him down.  

Security officers on the scene provided police with a description of the car the suspects were driving; they were arrested as they tried to leave the Lake Street parking ramp. 
 
Joseandres Clemente, 20, and Milad H. Badrani, 21, both of  Moline, Illinois face robbery charges.  Badrani was also charged with substantial battery.

