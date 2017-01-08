Man who died in I-39/90 hazardous crash Saturday was from Illinois

Officials say they are still investigating what happened moments before the Wisconsin State Trooper went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday morning.More >>
Donald McClean tells 27 News his step son, 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, is angry with politicians and police, and could carry out harm.More >>
A large apartment fire displaces 24 families. Fifteen people, including two firefighters were injured in the fire.More >>
Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe as a manhunt continues in the Rock County area.More >>
The manhunt continues for Joseph Jakubowski as investigators intensify their search efforts.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 52-year-old Madison man pleaded not guilty Monday after shooting one of WKOW's photojournalists in the back with a pellet gun last month.More >>
A new ordinance takes effect in Madison Monday cracking down on panhandling on city streets. The new regulation is designed to stop people from standing in the median asking for money.More >>
Prosecutors filed nine felony charges, including two counts of second degree reckless homicide, against the Stoughton man accused of causing a crash that killed two people.More >>
The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death on Eau Claire's northwest side.More >>
Police are now saying that it was an officer involved shooting that killed a person in Eau Claire.More >>
Firefighters responded to the house at 634 South Main around 12:30 to find a lot of smoke coming from the back of the building.More >>
Madison's new median law takes effect next week as the city looks to stop people from standing and asking for money in street medians.More >>
As people in Janesville deal with SWAT teams and extra officers combing the streets during a days-long manhunt, they're showing their support for those working around the clock to keep them safe.More >>
More than 100 people got out near Lake Mendota with their dogs on Sunday for the 9th annual Canine Campus Crawl.More >>
Officers fired beanbag rounds at a man who barricaded himself inside a room at UW Hospital Saturday evening.More >>
Janesville area restaurants spent Friday night serving more than 150 sworn to protect and serve.More >>
