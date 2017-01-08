Man who died in I-39/90 hazardous crash Saturday was from Illinois

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identify of the person killed in a collision with a tractor trailer that was carrying hazardous materials Saturday.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, whom authorities say hit the semi head-on near the Town of Turtle off I-39/90, was 27-year-old Jacob Wiebel of Rockton, Illinois. The ME's preliminary reports shows he died of his injuries in the crash; additional testing is underway.

The death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rock County officials.

Authorities say the Camry was being driven northbound in the southbound lane of the interstate when it hit the semi. The truck's cab caught fire, but the semi driver was able to get out safely.

The semi's load included barrels of methanol and hydrogen peroxide. Firefighters from the Town of Turtle were able to put out the fire in the cab before it reached the trailer part of the rig. A crew from HazChem Environmental Corp. of Addison, Illinois was called in to help secure the hazardous chemicals before the trailer could be removed from the scene.

The highway was shut down for about eight hours during the crash investigation and clean up.

