Madison police ask for public's help in investigating bus rider robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for two men who reportedly robbed a man who just gotten off a city bus and walked to his east side home.

A news release Saturday said officers responded to the armed robbery report in the 200 block of Rosemary Avenue early Friday afternoon. The 29-year-old victim was confronted at his residence by two men, one of whom showed him a gun and demanded his property.

He was only able to tell the officers the men wore masks, dark jeans and gloves.

A Madison Police K-9 unit responded to assist in the investigation but police don't have any suspects right now.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the confidential Crime Stoppers line at 266-6014.