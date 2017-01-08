Madison police ask for public's help in investigating bus rider - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police ask for public's help in investigating bus rider robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for two men who reportedly robbed a man who just gotten off a city bus and walked to his east side home. 

A news release Saturday said officers responded to the armed robbery report in the 200 block of Rosemary Avenue early Friday afternoon.  The 29-year-old victim was confronted at his residence by two men, one of whom showed him a gun and demanded his property. 

He was only able to tell the officers the men wore masks, dark jeans and gloves. 

A Madison Police K-9 unit responded to assist in the investigation but police don't have any suspects right now. 

They're asking anyone with information to contact the confidential Crime Stoppers line at 266-6014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.