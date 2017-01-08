No. 20 Purdue Ends No. 13 Wisconsin's 9-Game Winning Streak

Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hit solo home runs, Wily Peralta pitched six innings for his second victory in two starts and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Blue Jays their sixth straight home opening loss.More >>
With over 40 years behind the microphone, PA announcer Tom Lange is a UW Whitewater super fan.More >>
Lauren Carlini, the only four-time All-American in Wisconsin volleyball history, was named the 2017 AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner as the most outstanding U.S. amateur athlete who also demonstrates premier leadership, character and sportsmanship at a reception Tuesday night at the New York Athletic Club.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have released CB Makinton Dorleant. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.More >>
Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 on Monday night.More >>
The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and three games against NFC teams. The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Monday.More >>
The Warhawks completed their conference opening weekend with a four game sweep over UW La Crosse after a 4-3 win and a 6-2 win on Sunday at Prucha Field.More >>
Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.More >>
With a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters, Garcia finally broke through in his 71st major as a professional.More >>
Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward. Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers say they want to combat a rapidly declining bee population by giving Wisconsin beekeepers tax exemptions. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck said in a memo Tuesday she and Sen.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Easter is right around the corner and in the spirit of the holiday and spring candystore.com has ranked the U.S.'s favorite bean flavors by state!More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager's son says he's going to run for his mother's old job.More >>
The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.More >>
The iconic sunburst chairs will be back out on the terrace later this week.More >>
Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court.More >>
You can spend $20,000 or more on roof replacement. If you take on this major investment, the last thing you need is a contractor who’ll rip you off, so it’s important to know about the three most common roofing scams.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
