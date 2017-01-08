No. 20 Purdue Ends No. 13 Wisconsin's 9-Game Winning Streak - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 20 Purdue Ends No. 13 Wisconsin's 9-Game Winning Streak

Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No.  20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers' nine-game winning streak.
   The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series.
   Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1).
   Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.
 

