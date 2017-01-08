UPDATE: Missing Richland County teenager found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A teenager missing from Richland County has been found safe. That's according to his step-mother.

Mandy Streiff contacted 27 News Monday morning to say 14-year-old Sebastian Streiff has been found and is fine. The family contacted law enforcement when Sebastian didn't come home from school Friday.

********

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland County authorities are investigating the disappearance of a teenage boy.

Richland County Deputy Billy Kellogg tells WKOW News Mandy Streiff reported her 14-year-old step-son Sebastian missing after he didn't show up after school Friday, January 6th.

Sebastian was last seen by Mandy and his dad Michael Streiff that morning when he was dropped off at Richland Center Middle School. Deputy Kellogg says the department is actively searching for the boy as a juvenile runaway in the Richland area. His parents say he may also be around Boaz.

He adds that both the Richland County Sheriff's Office and Richland Center City Police are looking for the teen.

If you've seen Sebastian, you're asked to call the Richland County Sheriff's office at 608-647-2106.