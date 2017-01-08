Madison church's Tree Scarf Project aims to keep people warm this winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- You may notice some trees near the Capitol Square in Madison are looking bundled up this week, thanks to a local church.



The Grace Episcopal Church congregation is hoping to keep people safe in the cold this winter, with a new project. Volunteers collected 75 scarves from parishioners over the last month. The group tied them to trees outside the church on Sunday.



Organizers say they hope people staying at Porchlight's men's homeless shelter, which is attached to the church, will grab one if they need to stay warm. But everyone is welcome to take one, too.



"My hope is that anyone, not just people that are homeless, but anyone that sees a scarf that they would like to take it, that they'll also take a scarf home with them," says Pat Werk, who started what she's calling the Tree Scarf Project.



Werk says some of the scarves were hand-knitted by people who attend the church. The scarves will be keeping the trees warm throughout the week. Any left after that time will be donated to Porchlight or the Salvation Army.