Funeral for Janesville man found dead after going missing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Family and friends of a Janesville man who was found dead in the Rock River are remembering his life.

Jordan White's loved ones gathered for a funeral in Janesville on Sunday. They say he was a special man whose death has left them with more questions than answers, but the funeral is the first step in helping find closure.

"They definitely needed the closure, they needed to bring Jordan home, they needed to say goodbye to him in a proper fashion; but there are so many unanswered questions and the time will come and we will get those answers one way or another," says Cheryl Dayton, a close family friend.

Jordan White went missing on November 8. Searchers found his body in the Rock River on January 1. Authorities are still investigating how he died.