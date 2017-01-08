Chilly weekend for the ice boat regatta in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- People from across the U.S. were in Madison this weekend, for an annual tradition on the ice.



The western regionals regatta took place on frigid Lake Monona. The ice boat racing tradition started during the depression as a way to take advantage of the cold weather and get outside.

"During the days of the depression, it was a home buildable boat, inexpensive to get into and enjoy, and the class still uses the same specifications that have only been modified slightly over the years," says competitor Ron Sherry.

Sunday was the last day of the weekend-long competition.