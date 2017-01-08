Local Packers fans rejoice win over Giants

The Green Bay Packers have advanced in the NFL playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to move the Packers into the next round.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Fans at a local bar in Middleton rejoiced over the Packers win over the Giants in the NFC Wildcard game.

Fans at Tanners Bar and Grill in Middleton experienced a nerve-wracking game as the Packers started off down to the New York Giants.

"[The] first quarter scared me, it scared all of us, but you just got to have faith, it's the Packers," said fan Patti Stindt, who admits was on edge during the entire game. "Aaron [Rodgers] said we were gonna run the table and we did it!"

Other fellow Packers fan Bob Miller hopes as the team advances in the playoffs, they'll keep up their winning streak.

"We peaked at the right time, that's what they're always saying, peak at the right time, and we're doing that right now," said Miller, who will bask in the glory of victory, until next week when Packers face the Cowboys in Dallas. "I'm gonna stay going on the roller coaster ride!"

The Green Bay Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 15th with kickoff at 4:40 PM.