French authorities arrest 16 people for violently robbing Kim Kardashian

PARIS, FRANCE (WKOW) -- French authorities think they've cracked one of the biggest jewelry robberies in history: that robbery of Kim Kardashian back in October.

Officials in France have arrested 16 people, according to French reports. News broke overnight in America Monday.

You may remember when the reality TV fixture was robbed at gunpoint in France during Fashion Week in her hotel. About $10 million in jewels was taken.

French outlet AFP reports these arrests came in the form of raids across Paris, and south of France. A law enforcement source tells AFP that DNA at the scene led them to at least one of the suspects, someone the source calls “a major thug”.

There were five masked men who robbed her October 3, and as of Monday morning (Central time), some of the suspects are still being held. We've yet to learn how the 11 other people in custody are connected to the robbery.

27 News will update this story as we learn more.