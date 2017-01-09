Fort Lauderdale suspect in court Monday, new details about shooter's past

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WKOW) -- The man accused of killing five people in a Fort Lauderdale airport is expected to be formally charged in court Monday, as his family says the FBI could've stepped in sooner.

We now know the gun 26-year-old Esteban Santiago used in the shooting was actually held by police last year. He reportedly walked into an FBI office in Alaska and said his mind was being controlled by US intelligence, and voices were telling him to join ISIS.

His gun was taken away, and he underwent a mental health evaluation, but got the weapon back a month later.

When ABC News asked Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel whether he thought Santiago should've gotten his gun back, he said no.

Santiago's brother tells ABC News the FBI should've done more sooner.

As for the investigation right now, Santiago has reportedly admitted to planning the shooting and told FBI agents he had been in contact with ISIS online. Agents are now looking into that.

Meanwhile, Santiago is set to be formally charged Monday. Each federal charge holds the possibility of the death penalty.