Vehicles damaged in Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of shots being fired on the east side of Madison.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Radford Dr. off of Sprecher Rd. around 2:30 Monday morning after callers said they heard gunshots in the area. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found multiple vehicles were damaged from gunfire. In addition, officers found shell casings near the damaged vehicles.

Police are searching for potential suspects as the investigation continues.