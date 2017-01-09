Vehicles damaged in Madison shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vehicles damaged in Madison shooting

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a report of shots being fired on the east side of Madison.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Radford Dr. off of Sprecher Rd. around 2:30 Monday morning after callers said they heard gunshots in the area. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found multiple vehicles were damaged from gunfire. In addition, officers found shell casings near the damaged vehicles.

Police are searching for potential suspects as the investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.