Baldwin wants more transparency and accountability from President-elect Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other Democratic members of Congress in introducing the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017 in the United States Senate and House.

The bill, unveiled Monday, would require the President and Vice President to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest. It also would require presidential appointees to recuse themselves from any specific matters involving the President's financial conflicts of interest that come before their agencies.

Members in the House have consistently asked for more transparency and accountability from President-elect Trump and his transition team.

In November, Democratic senators filed a Resolution stating the Senate's expectation that President-elect Trump needs to decisively and transparently divest all of his business interests and holdings and completely sever his affiliation with the Trump Organization to avoid any actual or perceived conflicts with the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits the president from accepting gifts or benefits from foreign governmental actors.

“President-elect Trump is a walking, talking, tweeting conflict of interest who seems intent on rewriting the rules to make them work for himself,” said Senator Baldwin. “The American people need to be able to trust that the President of the United States is putting the interests of the people first, not his own. In order for President-elect Trump to earn this trust, he must fully divest his financial interests and put them away in a truly blind trust.”

President-elect Trump has not yet responded to the news.

