Light fixture at Victoria's Secret at East Towne Mall bursts into flames

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small fire broke out in the fitting room area of Victoria's Secret at East Towne Mall on Sunday.

According to the Madison Fire Department, an employee noticed that light fixture in started on fire and called 911.

Fire fighters from Engine 8 and Ladder 8 responded but the visible flames had been put out by the time they arrived. Power to that area was turned off and an electrician was called to make the necessary repairs.

