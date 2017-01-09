One person injured in Sun Prairie house fire

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --- One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a fire at a home in Sun Prairie Saturday night.

Fire officials say the fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Pine Street.

Firefighters arrived to the duplex and found the resident of the home walking towards the truck with smoke coming from the front door.

That person was evaluated by paramedics and taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Firefighters inside the home found a young dog in a crate and were able to save the dog.

Crews found no active fire and were able to ventilate the home.

Officials say the fire and smoke damages are under $500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.