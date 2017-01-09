One person injured in Sun Prairie house fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One person injured in Sun Prairie house fire

Posted: Updated:

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --- One person was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after a fire at a home in Sun Prairie Saturday night.

Fire officials say the fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Pine Street.

Firefighters arrived to the duplex and found the resident of the home walking towards the truck with smoke coming from the front door.

That person was evaluated by paramedics and taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Firefighters inside the home found a young dog in a crate and were able to save the dog.

Crews found no active fire and were able to ventilate the home.

Officials say the fire and smoke damages are under $500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.