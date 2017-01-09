One person injured in Sun Prairie house fire

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found in a wooded area in the Village of Deerfield.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found in a wooded area in the Village of Deerfield.More >>
Officials say they are still investigating what happened moments before the Wisconsin State Trooper went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday morning.More >>
Officials say they are still investigating what happened moments before the Wisconsin State Trooper went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday morning.More >>
We now know more information on the burglary of the Armageddon Supply shop in Janesville on Tuesday, April 4.More >>
We now know more information on the burglary of the Armageddon Supply shop in Janesville on Tuesday, April 4.More >>
A past letter to a judge from fugitive Joseph Jakubowski references trouble with drinking, and a collapsing family lifeMore >>
A past letter to a judge from fugitive Joseph Jakubowski references trouble with drinking, and a collapsing family lifeMore >>
A special little boy receives a surprise after donating his Nintendo Wii to officers during tough times.More >>
A special little boy receives a surprise after donating his Nintendo Wii to officers during tough times.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in jail after being arrested for theft, hit and run, fail to yield right of way, and resisting arrest Tuesday morning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in jail after being arrested for theft, hit and run, fail to yield right of way, and resisting arrest Tuesday morning.More >>
One of two NFL players arrested in a bar fight in Cedar Falls has now been released by the Green Bay Packers after failing to pass his physical.More >>
One of two NFL players arrested in a bar fight in Cedar Falls has now been released by the Green Bay Packers after failing to pass his physical.More >>
A large apartment fire displaces 24 families. Fifteen people, including two firefighters were injured in the fire.More >>
A large apartment fire displaces 24 families. Fifteen people, including two firefighters were injured in the fire.More >>
Officials say they are still investigating what happened moments before the Wisconsin State Trooper went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday morning.More >>
Officials say they are still investigating what happened moments before the Wisconsin State Trooper went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday morning.More >>
A Wausau man could have the chance to star in a Adam Sandler movie.More >>
A Wausau man could have the chance to star in a Adam Sandler movie.More >>
The force is blue with this one.More >>
The force is blue with this one.More >>
Police in Madison are investigating robberies at two Madison Subway restaurants that do not appear to be connected.More >>
Police in Madison are investigating robberies at two Madison Subway restaurants that do not appear to be connected.More >>
Police arrested a wanted woman who they say drove the wrong way on the interstate in southeast Wisconsin for 10 miles.More >>
Police arrested a wanted woman who they say drove the wrong way on the interstate in southeast Wisconsin for 10 miles.More >>
It's the shocking video seen around the nation. Three police officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport can be seen grabbing a man from his seat, throwing him to the ground and then dragging him through the aisle. The dramatic incident happened after the man was asked to get off the overbooked plane after no one volunteered to leave.More >>
It's the shocking video seen around the nation. Three police officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport can be seen grabbing a man from his seat, throwing him to the ground and then dragging him through the aisle. The dramatic incident happened after the man was asked to get off the overbooked plane after no one volunteered to leave.More >>