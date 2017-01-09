Fire crews respond to fuel spill at gas station - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire crews respond to fuel spill at gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters worked to clean up a fuel spill at a Madison gas station Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the PDQ gas station on Fish Hatchery Road for a large gasoline spill near one of their pumps around 3:30 Sunday.

The store manager says the spill occurred after a customer set the nozzle to fill their gas tank and walked away, leaving the pump unattended.

Officials say the manager did not have enough absorbent powder, known as Oil Dry, to manage the 10-gallon spill by himself. Firefighters spread their supply of Oil Dry across the wet concrete, allowing the store manager to clean it up later once the fuel was fully absorbed.

