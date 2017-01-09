Packers encourage fans to continue joining in playoff excitement

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- With the Green Bay Packers advancing to the next round of the playoffs, the team is encouraging fans to get pumped up ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game in Dallas.

MAILING MONDAY (1/9)

To kick off the week, fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the “Letters to Lambeau” program. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on Packers.com, through the Packers’ social media accounts and near the locker room for players to see.

Here's how to submit a drawing or letter:

Online: http://packers.com/letters

Email: letterstolambeau@packers.com

Mail: Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307

In Person: Lambeau Field Atrium at the guest services desk or the Packers Pro Shop

PAIN THE TOWN TUESDAY (1/10)

Get Loud Lambeau window clings will be up at businesses, schools, and public buildings. The Packers Pro Shop will give away free window clings with purchases while supplies last.

WIN IT WEDNESDAY (1/11)

The Packers will be announcing giveaways via social media. Fans can win tickets to Sunday’s game, a Randall Cobb-signed jersey, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

THANK YOU THURSDAY (1/12)

The Packers will post videos, photographs and selected messages from the “Letters to Lambeau” initiative on their website and social media.

GREEN AND GOLD FRIDAY (1/13)

Packers fans are encouraged to wear their green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community.

PACKERS EVERYWHERE PEP RALLY IN DALLAS (1/14)

Packers Everywhere is inviting fans to a pep rally Saturday at Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar Street. Time is to be announced. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and alums Donny Anderson, Earl Dotson and Marco Rivera will be there.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:40 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.