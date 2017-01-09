DIGGING DEEPER: Local immigrants sending more money back to Mexico, reflecting national trend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local Hispanic grocery store owners say they have seen evidence of a national trend showing immigrants wiring larger amounts of money back to Mexico since the election of Donald Trump.



The National Bank of Mexico reported last week the amount of money sent to their accounts from the United States in November 2016 was 25 percent higher than the amount sent in November 2015. The $2.4 billion sent to Mexico in November was the highest one-month total since 2006.



"They're trying to take out money from their accounts and send, like, everything to Mexico," said Daniela - who owns a local Hispanic grocery store and restaurant with her husband.



Daniela said she's seen at least a 50 percent increase in the amount of money being sent through the wire transfer services offered at her store.

At different points during his presidential campaign, Trump proposed banning all wire transfers from the U.S. to Mexico and deporting all immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

But at Mercado Marimar on the city's south side, owner Marcia Garcia said those who are sending more money back probably don't need to be as worried as they are.

"I say, don't worry. Nothing's gonna happen. He can't do it. I mean, how's he gonna go door-by-door?," said Garcia, referring to Trump's deportation proposal.

Garcia - who said she was one of the first Madison business owners to offer such wire transfers to Mexico - thinks that sending large amounts of cash back to Mexico is also unwise.

She cites the value of Mexico's currency dropping nearly 16 percent since November, which may also be due in part to Trump's election.

"Now, it's almost 21 pesos to a dollar," said Garcia.

But Daniela believes - rational or not - the trend will to continue, because most immigrants simply don't know what to expect from a Trump administration.

"They're gonna worry about all this happening," said Daniela.



***27 News removed Daniela's last name and the name of her store from this story, after she informed us she has received threats from people online.