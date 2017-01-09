Oregon High student charged with felony arson after school fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Oregon High School student is charged with felony arson, after a fire closed the school Thursday, and caused thousands of dollars in damage.



A Dane County court commissioner Monday gave 17-year old Gavin Brown a signature bond, and barred him from the high school.



Authorities say Brown used a lighter to ignite the plastic of a paper towel dispenser. The fire forced the school to be evacuated. Oregon Fire officials says the fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage.



A criminal complaint states school surveillance video helped investigators narrow the suspected arsonist to Brown. The complaint says the fire went undetected for ten minutes, before school hallways filled with black smoke.



Court records say while Brown admitted to holding his lighter to the plastic, he denied seeing fire and remaining silent about it.



The complaint says an Oregon Fire captain "...informed the defendant...he would've had to hold the lighter underneath the plastic for a period of time and he would have seen a fire."

"He did not intend or admit to burning a building down," Brown's attorney, Stephen Mays tells 27 News.



"He's a good kid," Mays says. "No record of any kind, not a single arrest. Not your classic arson - not your classic criminal thinker," Mays tells 27 News.



There's no reference to any social media post, or other communication telegraphing Brown's intentions. Mays declines comment on why the teen acted as he did.

Brown faces scholastic repercussions. "There's been a suspension that's not been finalized as an expulsion," Mays says. "That's something we're looking into and hoping to get him back enrolled in school."



Brown is listed as living in Belleville. His parents declined comment to 27 News.



He's scheduled to appear in Dane County court again Jan. 20.



