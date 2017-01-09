Packers' WR Jordy Nelson to Sit Out Practice Midweek

Redshirt junior guard Jordan Hill has decided to leave the Wisconsin men's basketball program and has been granted his release to explore transfer options, as announced by head coach Greg Gard on Wednesday.More >>
There is one name that stands out among the best in the history of Wisconsin softball and that is Chloe Miller. Miller made yet another mark in the Badger record books as she was named the first-ever finalist in program history for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.More >>
Lauren Carlini, the only four-time All-American in Wisconsin volleyball history, was named the 2017 AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner as the most outstanding U.S. amateur athlete who also demonstrates premier leadership, character and sportsmanship at a reception Tuesday night at the New York Athletic Club.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team won its final game of the series against Iowa in a 10-inning thriller at Goodman Diamond on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Wausau boy received a special gift after a heartwarming act of kindness.More >>
Newly-released video shows gunshots narrowly missing a young girl.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say robbery was the motive of a man charged in the killing of a criminal court judge outside his Chicago home.More >>
New video shows what happened the moments before a United Airlines passengers was dragged off the plane.More >>
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities across the state, and the nation continue to be on high alert as day number seven of the massive search to find manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski draws to a close.More >>
Our area is seeing a shortage of men and women in blue. Empty picture frames hanging at the Lake Hallie Police Department tell the story.More >>
After an anonymous tip, South Wood County Humane Society received 74 dogs from a hording situation, according to the humane society.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers say they want to combat a rapidly declining bee population by giving Wisconsin beekeepers tax exemptions. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck said in a memo Tuesday she and Sen.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Easter is right around the corner and in the spirit of the holiday and spring candystore.com has ranked the U.S.'s favorite bean flavors by state!More >>
