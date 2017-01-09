Wisconsin Drops in Top 25 Poll

After a tough road loss to Purdue, the Wisconsin men's basketball team dropped from No. 13 to No. 18 in this weeks Associated Press poll. The Badgers are (13-3) overall on the season and (2-1) in conference play. Wisconsin remains one of three Big Ten teams in the top 25.

The Badgers host Ohio State on Thursday at the Kohl Center with a 6p.m. tip off.

1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1,608 2

2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1,517 3

3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1,499 1

4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1,433 4

5. Gonzaga 15-0 1,366 5

6. Kentucky 13-2 1,327 6

7. Duke 14-2 1,173 8

8. Creighton 15-1 1,111 10

9. Florida St. 15-1 1,071 12

10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7

11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14

12. Butler 14-2 880 18

13. Oregon 15-2 869 15

14. Louisville 13-3 744 9

15. Xavier 13-2 651 16

16. Arizona 15-2 634 17

17. Purdue 14-3 584 20

18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13

19. Virginia 12-3 580 11

20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23

21. Saint Mary's (Cal) 14-1 377 19

22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22

23. Florida 12-3 252 24

24. Minnesota 15-2 167 -

25. Kansas St 13-2 20 -

25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa St. 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita St. 2.