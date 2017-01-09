Wisconsin Drops in Top 25 Poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Drops in Top 25 Poll

After a tough road loss to Purdue, the Wisconsin men's basketball team dropped from No. 13 to No. 18 in this weeks Associated Press poll. The Badgers are (13-3) overall on the season and (2-1) in conference play. Wisconsin remains one of three Big Ten teams in the top 25.

The Badgers host Ohio State on Thursday at the Kohl Center with a 6p.m. tip off.

   1.  Baylor  (55)                  15-0      1,608      2
  2.  Kansas  (8)                   14-1      1,517      3
  3.  Villanova  (1)                 15-1      1,499      1
  4.  UCLA  (1)                      16-1      1,433      4
  5.  Gonzaga                        15-0      1,366      5
  6.  Kentucky                       13-2      1,327      6
  7.  Duke                             14-2      1,173      8
  8.  Creighton                       15-1      1,111    10
  9.  Florida  St.                     15-1      1,071    12
10.  West  Virginia                 13-2          972      7
11.  North  Carolina                14-3          902    14
12.  Butler                             14-2          880    18
13.  Oregon                           15-2          869    15
14.  Louisville                        13-3          744      9
15.  Xavier                            13-2          651    16
16.  Arizona                           15-2          634    17
17.  Purdue                            14-3          584    20
18.  Wisconsin                       13-3          581    13
19.  Virginia                           12-3          580    11
20.  Notre  Dame                   14-2          468    23
21.  Saint  Mary's  (Cal)         14-1          377    19
22.  Cincinnati                      13-2          256    22
23.  Florida                           12-3          252    24
24.  Minnesota                      15-2          167      -
25.  Kansas  St                     13-2          20      -
25.  Southern  Cal                  15-2          20    25
   Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa St. 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita St. 2.

