Teen charged with using pepper spray in robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen charged with using pepper spray in robbery

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teenager is charged with using pepper spray or mace to carry out the robbery of two shoppers in the Woodman's West parking lot.

A court commissioner gave 17-year old Utopia Rankin a signature bond Monday, and required her to enroll in a bail monitoring program.

Authorities say Rankin sprayed a substance on a man and woman last month, and along with four other teenagers, robbed the woman of her purse. Rankin faces three felony charges.

Rankin's mother, Tonya Rankin maintains her daughter did not spray a substance on the shoppers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.