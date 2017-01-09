Teen charged with using pepper spray in robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teenager is charged with using pepper spray or mace to carry out the robbery of two shoppers in the Woodman's West parking lot.

A court commissioner gave 17-year old Utopia Rankin a signature bond Monday, and required her to enroll in a bail monitoring program.



Authorities say Rankin sprayed a substance on a man and woman last month, and along with four other teenagers, robbed the woman of her purse. Rankin faces three felony charges.



Rankin's mother, Tonya Rankin maintains her daughter did not spray a substance on the shoppers.