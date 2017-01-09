UPDATE: Accident involving semi carrying backhoe causes major Beltline backup

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police tell 27 News the backhoe was on the back of a flatbed semi trailer and the backhoe hit the High Point Road bridge over the Beltline.

Police say inspectors were called to the scene to check out the integrity of the bridge.

The backhoe was removed and the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. Monday, about two-and-a-half hours after it all began.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A major slowdown on the Beltline near Mineral Point Road was caused when a semi carrying a backhoe went into a ditch.



Madison Police say they got a report the backhoe come off the back of the trailer.



No word yet if conditions played a role, but the roads are slick. The crash happened after Mineral Point road ramp near the High Point Road bridge.