UPDATE: Accident involving semi carrying backhoe causes major Be - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Accident involving semi carrying backhoe causes major Beltline backup

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police tell 27 News the backhoe was on the back of a flatbed semi trailer and the backhoe hit the High Point Road bridge over the Beltline.

Police say inspectors were called to the scene to check out the integrity of the bridge.

The backhoe was removed and the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. Monday, about two-and-a-half hours after it all began.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A major slowdown on the Beltline near Mineral Point Road was caused when a semi carrying a backhoe went into a ditch.

Madison Police say they got a report the backhoe come off the back of the trailer.

No word yet if conditions played a role, but the roads are slick. The crash happened after Mineral Point road ramp near the High Point Road bridge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.