Town hall gets heated during discussions about I-39/90/94 bypass

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- It's a proposition that could put a bypass through some of Wisconsin's farmland. The state's Department of Transportation has a number of proposals that would shift the route of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Portage, but community members in the Town of Bristol are pushing back.

It was a packed town hall with standing room only on Monday as farmers and others turned out to an information meeting project members with the DOT.

Currently, the DOT has three options that would focus on the existing corridor, with options like reconstructing or figuring out a way to fix problems like congestion. They also have four off-route options that are upsetting to several residents who would be affected.

"I think you might be a little bit upset if somebody was planning to put something up the backside of your house and nobody told you about it," said one man who drove up from the Sun Prairie area.

Officials with the DOT say the options would increase safety, give an alternate route to an already aging corridor and reduce traffic congestion during prime traveling times.

"We need to make sure we're making the best use of tax payer dollars," said one official with the DOT.

At the meeting, a video was played showing several farms, families and homes, along with their history, that would be affected if one of the off-route corridor options was selected.

However, many residents were just as upset that the DOT failed to notify the Town of Bristol on the onset of the idea back in 2014.

"They haven't had notice of where those lines are going to be and now you're saying let's hear your comments," one man asked? "And I think that's inappropriate," he added.

The DOT was quick to respond, with one official saying, "The only thing we can do is continue moving forward and working with the communities at this point. Some have decided to work with us and some have not."

Several members of the community also asked questions regarding cost. The DOT says, at this point it's too early to have a figure.

The department says it will continue to hold meetings to hear from the public in the coming months.