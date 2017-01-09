$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Madison store in August still unclaimed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Someone in our area has won $1 million and likely doesn't know it.



Lottery officials say no one has claimed a ticket sold for a Powerball drawing on August 6. The Kelley's Market Mobil station off Aberg Avenue on the north side of Madison sold that ticket, but the winner's time to claim it is running out.



The store has had a sign posted in its window since the drawing, trying to find the winner, but with the deadline just a few weeks away, staff will started talking about it more with customers.



"It's probably somebody that has it sitting on their table, that just doesn't even know, doesn't play that often, and they haven't checked their ticket," says Suzanne Dorsey-Sterling, district manager for Kelley's Market stores in Wisconsin.



About three-quarters of the customers who come into the store are regulars, according to Dorsey-Sterling, so she hopes the $1 million winner is one of them.



Lottery officials say stores that sell a winning ticket get a percentage of the prize shortly after the drawing, so Kelley's Market won't miss out if the ticket goes unclaimed.



"How frustrating for them that they don't know they have it? I mean, I check my tickets the next day," says Ron Broadus.



Broadus stops in the store regularly to check his tickets, but he says he's confident he's not the big Powerball winner. He mostly plays Supercash and it's paid off. He won big in that game twice in the past 15 years, for a total of $600-thousand. He says he'll keep playing the game, hoping for more luck.



Check your pockets, coffee tables and cars. That $1 million, winning Powerball ticket has to be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery Headquarters in Madison by Thursday, February 2.

It is rare for prizes that big to go unclaimed, according to lottery officials. The winner matched five of the five numbers but not the Powerball. The winning numbers are: 20, 33, 36, 47 and 52 with a Powerball of 12. The Power Play number was 3.