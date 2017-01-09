Lawsuit filed against Madison-based maker of Prevagen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawsuit filed against Madison-based maker of Prevagen

Posted:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison-based company Quincy Bioscience is facing legal problems.
    The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to ban Quincy's popular memory loss supplement, Prevagen, saying there is no scientific evidence to support its claims.
    The lawsuit seeks to ban unproven claims about the supplement's effectiveness, and get refunds for consumers.

