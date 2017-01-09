Preparing yourself for a shooting situation

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport has some people thinking about how they'd respond to a similar situation.

Former police officer Brian Dorow trains police officers at Waukesha County Technical College.

He says we should all think ahead to how we'd react.

"Awareness is all you need. Shots ring out, I'm calm, I respond. I call 911. I'm a good witness. I do some type of intervention or I flee the area," Dorow told WISN.

He says training your mind in how you'll respond could save your life or the lives of others.