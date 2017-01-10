Video shows suspect stealing drugs

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Newly-released video shows what prosecutors say is a man looking for a key to unlock the cabinet where medications were kept inside a Green Bay school.

The Brown County district attorney just authorized the release of the video showing 26 year old Cameron Drake, who was arrested for stealing student medications last year from the nurse's office.

Hidden cameras inside Green Bay elementary schools captured a suspect believed to be stealing student medication.

Drake's case is still going through court.