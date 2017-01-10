Initiative celebrates Madison's 115th Fighter Wing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Initiative celebrates Madison's 115th Fighter Wing

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new initiative was announced Monday by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

It's an effort to celebrate Truax Field's status as a finalist to receive a huge aircraft account and showcase the base's fighter wing.

The initiative includes a new website and social media pages, in addition to ongoing advocacy.

Madison's 115th Fighter Wing became a finalist to receive an account to build F-35A planes for the military.

If Truax were to win the account, it would have a huge economic impact, creating 450 jobs and bringing more than $100 million in revenue to the Madison area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.