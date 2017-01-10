Wedding Planner & Guide to host Winter Bridal Show in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wedding Planner & Guide to host Winter Bridal Show in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you or someone you know is planning a wedding, you're in luck. 

This weekend Wedding Planner & Guide hosts its Winter Bridal Show at the Alliant Energy Center. The event runs January 14 and 15 and features more than 200 wedding professionals to offer samples, answer questions and help you plan.

There's also a chance to win a multi-thousand dollar wedding giveaway and a gown gallery with the latest fashion trends. Both days, there will be fashion shows live at 12:00 and 3:00 p.m.

Saturday the bridal show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday it runs from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, click here.

