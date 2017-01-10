UPDATE: Gov. Walker proposes UW tuition cut in State of the State address

MADISON (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is promising to cut tuition for all undergraduates in the University of Wisconsin System.



Walker made the promise Tuesday in his State of the State address. It comes after tuition has been frozen at UW for four years.



Walker says the budget he releases next month "will do more than just freeze tuition." He says it will be cut, but he doesn't give any details.



The UW Board of Regents voted to approve a plan to keep tuition flat next year and raise it no more than the rate of inflation after that if the Legislature allows it.

Walker did not say how much the cut would be, but his spokesman Tom Evenson said it will be paid for in the 2017-19 state budget.

UW System President Ray Cross is applauding Walker for trying to keep college affordable, but did not comment specifically on the tuition cut plan.



University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank says she hopes Walker and the Legislature would fully fund the tuition cut and increase funding for the university in line with the $42 million that was requested.



Walker has not said how much funding he will propose for UW.



Legislative leaders are mixed on the proposal to cut tuition, but they also want to see more details.



Budget committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren says he wants to weigh the idea against all of the other priorities in the budget. He says Walker's office told him it would be paid for with general state revenue.



Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is more critical, saying he doesn't want to "head down the Bernie Sanders route" of free college tuition.



Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca says if Walker can pay for the cut, he's all for it.



In his address Walker also focused on increased funding for K-12 public education, growing the state's workforce and expanding rural broadband access grants.



