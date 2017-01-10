Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the advisory goes until 10:00 a.m. for these counties in the WKOW viewing area: Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Jefferson, Green, Rock, Walworth, Marquette, Lafayette, Dodge and Iowa. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect a bit longer, until 6:00 p.m., for these counties: Jueanu, Adams, Grant, Crawford, Richland.

Slippery conditions are expected Tuesday morning with areas of freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Surface temperatures are expected to be above freezing, but pavement temperatures are below freezing, according to the NWS. Icy conditions could develop on untreated roads.

Several school districts are on a 2-hour delay Tuesday because of the weather.